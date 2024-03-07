Will’s Fresh Foods Street Corn Salad Recalled For Listeria

by

Will’s Fresh Foods Street Corn Salad is being voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is no word on whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date, because this recall notice was published on the FDA’s Enforcement reports page, not the regular recall page, The recalling firm is Woolery Enterprises, Inc. doing business as Will’s Fresh Foods of San Leandro, California.

The recalled product was sold in the state of California at the retail level. The recalled product is Will’s Fresh Foods Street Corn Salad. No package size was provided. About 462 units of this product are included in this recall. No pictures of this product were included in the recall notice. The product has the following lot number, UPC number, and expiration date combinations:

Lot No.: 446985; UPC: 748355-00288-0; Expiration Date: 3/12/2024

Lot No.: 446689; UPC: 748355-00288-0; Expiration Date: 3/4/2024

Lot No.: 446415; UPC: 748355-00288-0; Expiration Date: 2/26/2024

Lot No.: 446416; UPC: 748355-00288-0; Expiration Date: 2/26/2024

Lot No.: 446190; UPC: 748355-00288-0; Expiration Date: 2/19/2024

Lot No.: 446191; UPC: 748355-00288-0; Expiration Date: 2/19/2024

Lot No.: 446191; UPC: 748355-00288-0; Expiration Date: 2/29/202

If you bought this product with those numbers, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this salad, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it a take to get sick. If you do feel ill, see your doctor.