Ada Valley Cooked Ground Beef Recalled For Metal Pieces

Ada Valley Cooked Ground Beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of injury received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ada Valley Meat Company of Ada, Michigan.

The frozen ready to eat ground beef was packaged on May 28, 2025 and May 30, 2025. There are about 1065 pounds of this product included in this recall. The recalled product is: 20 pound cardboard box cases containing four 5 pound plastic bags of “Ada Valley FULLY COOKED GROUND BEEF” with Pack Date 5/28/25, lot code 35156 or Pack Date 5/30/25, and with the lot code 35157 represented on the label.

The product subject to recall has the establishment number “EST. 10031” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to other establishments and distributors in the states of California, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Some of this product could have a different establishment number on the label because of packaging and processing by other establishments. If you aren’t sure if you bought some of the recalled product, ask your grocer.

If you bought any of this fully cooked frozen ground beef, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.