Hillside Orchard Farms Breads are being recalled because they were made with egg, open of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these breads. The recalling firm is Hillside Orchard Farms of Tiger, Georgia.

These breads were sold between November 18, 2024 and July 16, 2026. They are packaged in clear plastic bags and were sold primarily in farmers markets and roadside stands in these states: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

The breads all weigh 23 ounce, and the fritters weigh 7.5 ounces. All use by dates through July 23, 2026 are included in this recall. You can see pictures of all of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items include Apple Bread, Peach Bread, Strawberry Bread, Cinnamon Pecan Bread, Blueberry Bread, Blackberry Bread, Banana Nut bread, Cheese Bread, Jalapeño Cheese Bread, Apple Fritters, Peach Fritters, Strawberry Fritters, Cinnamon Pecan fritters, and Blueberry Fritters. You can see the lot number for each product at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items and cannot eat egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.