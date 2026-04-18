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Fresh Whole Cantaloupe recalled For Possible Salmonella

April 18, 2026 by

Ayco Fresh Whole Cantaloupe is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this fruit. The recalling firm is AYCO FARMS INC. of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Fresh Whole Cantaloupe recalled For Possible Salmonella

The cantaloupe was sold at the retail level in the states of Pennsylvania, Florida, California, and New York. There was no foreign distribution and no cantaloupe was sold to government agencies.

The recalled product is Ayco Fresh Whole Cantaloupe. It is wrapped in food safe plastic bags packed in corrugated cardboard cartons, with 6 to 12 melons per box. The lot numbers of the recalled cantaloupe are GC26257, GC26270, GC26288, GC26289, GC26290, GC26294, GC26299, GC26301, GC26307, GC26308, GC26311, GC26312, GC26313, GC26318, GC26325, GC26326, GC26328, SCX2601, SCX2606, SCX2611, SCX2614, SCX2622, SCX2625, SCX2629, SCX2633, SGC2601, SGC2602, and SGC2607.

If you bought any of this cantaloupe, do not eat it. If you aren’t sure if you bought this particular brand, ask your grocer. If he or she doesn’t know, don’t eat it. You can throw the cantaloupe away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

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