a2 Platinum Premium Infant Formula Recalled For Bacillus Cereus

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a2 Platinum Premium Infant Formula is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, a pathogen that produces the cereulide toxin. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is the a2 Milk Company (a2MC) of Boulder, Colorado.

This formula was distributed nationally through a2MC’s website. It was also sold through Amazon and Meijer stores as part of Operation Fly Formula. Importation rights for this product expired on December 31, 2025, and the product has been discontinued and removed from sale. The total number of units is 63,078. About 16,428 were sold to consumers.

Cereulide is a heat stable toxin produced bu the Bacillus cereus pathogen. Preparing formula with hot water does not eliminate it or make the formula safe to eat.

The recalled product is a2 Platinum Premium Infant Formula 0-12 months. It is a milk based powder with iron. The 31.7 ounce tin has the batch number 2210269454 and use by date 7/15/2026. The same product in the same size has batch number 2210324609 and use by date 1/21/2027. And the same product in 31.7 ounce tins has the batch number 2210321712 and use by date 1/15/2027. The batch number and use by date are stamped on the bottom of each tin.

The recall was triggered when cereulide was detected through additional testing of the product in response to new guidance by New Zealand’s food regulatory authority.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you gave this product to your infant, and they have been ill with the symptoms of cereulide poisoning, see your pediatrician. You can then complete and submit a Medwatch report online or through the mail.