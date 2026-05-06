by

How do you know your infant has cereulide poisoning? This toxin is produced by some strains of the bacteria Bacillus cereus. This pathogen is found in soil and dust, and can contaminate foods like pasta, rice, and dairy products. When the bacteria grow, they produce the toxin.

Cereulide is very heat stable, meaning that it’s almost impossible to deactivate or destroy it by cooking, using boiling water, or preparing infant formula. Even properly prepared infant formula can still have the toxin and make babies sick. And the toxin is not destroyed by freezing.

Symptoms of cereulide poisoning can include vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain and cramps. Infants may express their distress by persistent crying and refusal to eat. These symptoms usually appear within 30 minutes to a few hours of consuming contaminated infant formula. Babies may also be lethargic or show signs of dehydration. Most infants recover without medical treatment within 6 to 24 hours, but some severe cases can be life-threatening.

If your infant shows signs of this type of poisoning, see your pediatrician as soon as possible. Don’t wait to see if symptoms improve, especially if your baby seems to be very sick. Long term complications are rare, but liver damage or multi-organ failure may occur, so early treatment of severe cases is crucial.

There are no specific tests to confirm this type of poisoning. Diagnosis usually is based on symptoms and the rapid onset after drinking formula. Treatment focuses on managing the symptoms and providing supporting care, through controlling vomiting and diarrhea and managing dehydration through fluid replacement. Antibiotics will not help with this type of illness.