St. Joseph County Jail Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 23 Inmates

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A St. Joseph county jail Salmonella outbreak in Indiana has sickened at least 23 inmates, according to news reports. Medical staff began treating the inmates for food poisoning symptoms on April 29, 2026. At least one inmate was hospitalized.

County and state health departments conducted an inspection to try to determine the cause of the food poisoning. Samples were taken but have not yet been reported, so a cause is not officially determined, but the medical team diagnosed Salmonella infections based on symptoms and illness onset. No food has been identified as the cause of the outbreak.

The jail was apparently inspected by county health officials five days before the outbreak, and passed with no critical violations found. Two corrections were made immediately: mold on wire racks in a walk in cooler, and standing water on the floor near a dish machine.

Most of the inmates have fully recovered at this time, but some are still being treated. Staff will continue to work with the food service provider, the jail medical service provider, and county and state health departments to discover a cause of the illnesses.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection typically start within 6 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. People usually suffer from fever, headache, nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Most people recover without medical treatment, but some, especially anyone with a chronic illness, who is elderly, or who is immune compromised, may require hospitalization.