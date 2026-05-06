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A blood clam hepatitis A outbreak has sickened an unnamed number of New York consumers, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The blood clams (Concha Negra) were imported from Ecuador.

The blood clams were sold freshly frozen and were used to make clam ceviche, a dish that uses uncooked clams and citrus juice. The illness onset dates range from August 2025 to February 2026.

Blood clams are also known as black clams and black conch meat. They were shipped to a New York dealer from a New Jersey importer and distributed throughout the state.

The clams are La Serranita Concha Negra Shell Meat, Fresh Frozen, packaged in 16 ounce packages. The New York dealer has contacted the buyers and recalled all of the clams that were distributed in the state.

According to the Health Alert Network of New Jersey, the clams were illegally imported. That agency has been conducted traceback along with the FDA and New York shellfish authorities. The clams may have been distributed outside the New York State area.

Blood clams are a species of ark clams that are cultivated in Southeast Asia. They are usually eaten raw. They are red becasue they contain hemoglobin, a protein that makes blood red. Most clams do not have hemoglobin. Importing these clams is illegal among most countries because of health concerns, such as hepatitis A. In the United States, blood clams are legal to import only from the country of Mexico.

If you have eaten blood clams and have been ill with the symptoms of a hepatitis A infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.