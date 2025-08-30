Alert For Trader Joe’s Uncured Pepperoni Pizza For No Inspection

by

A health alert For Trader Joe’s Uncured Pepperoni Pizza has been issued by the USDA for lack of inspection. The issue is that FSIS was notified by Trader Joe’s Company that the frozen not ready to eat pizza product was not presented for import reinspection. There are no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product. A recall was not requested because this item is no longer available in stores. The recalling firm is Trader Joe’s.

The recalled product is a 17.63 ounce cardboard box containing Trader Joe’s Uncured Pepperoni Pizza Product of Italy. The manufacturing lot is 06/16/25 with the best by date is 08/16/26, or manufacturing lot 06/21/25 with the best by date 08/21/26. These dates are printed on the bottom of the package.

The product has the Italian establishment number IT 1558 L UE” printed inside the Italian mark of inspection on the front of the package. It was shipped to retail locations in the state of California.

Please check your freezer to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.