Kitchen HQ Thermal Insulated Bowls Recalled For Fire Hazard

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Kitchen HQ Thermal Insulated Bowls are being recalled because they pose a fire hazard. Metal springs in the detachable hinged lid of the bowls can catch on fire when used in the microwave oven. These bowls were sold on Home Shopping Network (HSN). HSN has received 30 reports that the bowls smoked, sparked, melted or caught fire when microwaved, including one incident resulting in a fire that caused property damage. The importer is HSN Inc. of West Chester, Pennsylvania. The bowls were manufactured in India.

This recall includes certain Kitchen HQ brand thermal insulated bowls with detachable hinged lids. The bowls, which were sold in a variety of colors, have a metal interior and a plastic exterior with the words “KITCHEN HQ” across the front. The recalled models include the 10-cup bowl (SKN 817800), the pair of 10.5-cup and 2-cup bowls sold as a set (SKN 884907), and the 10.4-cup, 6-cup, and 2-cup bowls sold as a set of three (SKN 900600). You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CPSC web site.

These bowls were sold at the HSN web site, on their televised shows, and through the HSN digital shopping platforms from July 2023 through February 2026 for between $20.00 and $60.00. There are about 86,040 units of this product included in the recall.

If you bought these items, stop using them immediately. Contact HSN for a full refund on a complete bowl and lid set. A partial refund is available for consumers who want to keep the bowls without the lid.