Recall of TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride Moringa Expanded

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The recall of TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride moringa capsules for possible Salmonella contamination has been expanded again. A supply chain investigation found more lot numbers linked to the raw material that prompted the original recall. The recalling firm is Total Nutrition of Deer Park, New York.

There is a Salmonella outbreak linked to moringa powder capsules. The outbreak investigation was closed, then reopened when officials discovered that these products may be contaminated with the outbreak strain. They are implicated in the outbreak.

The case count is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Delaware (1), Florida (1), Georgia (3), Oregon (1), Idaho (1), Maine (3), Missouri (3), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), South Dakota (1), Alaska (1), New Jersey (3), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (8), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (4), Iowa (2), Michigan (6), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (3), Vermont (3), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (5), Minnesota (9), Illinois (5), Kentucky (5), Ohio (6), New York (8), and Wisconsin (16). Thirty two people have been hospitalized.

Total Nutrition is including Lots 2503104 and 2725 of TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa 10,000 mg, and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa 10,000 mg in the recall.

For the TNVitamins moringa powder, lot 2725 has the expiration date of 09/2027, and lot 2503104 has the expiration date of 04/2027. For the Doctor’s Pride moringa capsules, lot 2725 has the expiration date of 04/2027.

These products were sold through the online platforms of Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, Target, and the company’s websites. The capsules are packaged in white HDPE supplement bottles with smooth white caps and 120 clear capsules that contain green moringa powder.

If you bought these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the bottles so other people can’t see them.

If you did consume these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.