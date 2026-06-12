Kidisle Coffeemakers Recalled For Burn Hazard Risk

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Kidisle Coffeemakers are being recalled because they pose a burn hazard risk. The machines can become clogged, so hot liquid or steam can build up and be released without warning during use. This poses a risk of serious injury. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is aware of at least 107 reports of the coffeemakers releasing hot liquid or steam unexpectedly, causing at least 27 injuries, including first and second-degree burns that required medical treatment. The importer is Kidisle, of China, and the manufacturer is ChangShaShiMengQiSiDianZiShangMaoYouXianGongSi, of China. These coffee makers were manufactured in China.

The recall is for Kidisle hot and iced coffee machines. The single serve coffeemaker is designed with black, white and gray colors, measures about 11 inches high and 6 inches wide, and has a 50-ounce detachable water tank. The coffeemakers can brew 6 to 14 ounces of cupped or ground coffee. Model “KC101B” is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the coffeemaker, and the brand name is on the product order receipt.

These coffeemakers were sold online at Amazon, Walmart, and Ebay from June 2024 through April 2026. The cost was about $49.00.

If you bought this coffeemaker, stop using it immediately and contact Kidisle for a full refund. You will be asked to destroy the machine by unplugging and cutting the power cord. Write “Recalled” in permanent marker on the machine, and send a photo of the destroyed coffee maker with a visible model number and cut power cord to the company.