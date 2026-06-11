New Salmonella Outbreak on FDA CORE Investigation Table

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There is a new Salmonella outbreak on the FDA’s CORE Investigation Outbreak Table, bringing the number of outbreaks to seven. Of those seven outbreaks, five have been solved.

The new Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak has sickened at least 62 people and has not been solved. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to requesón/soft ricotta cheeses, there are nine people sick. Eight of those patients have been hospitalized, and one person, who lived in Maryland, has died. The case count is: Maryland (3), New York (3), and Virginia (3). Illness onset dates range from March 6, 2023 to May 10, 2026. The patient age range is from 16 to 81 years old. Two recalls, one for Clover Hill Dairy cheese, and one for Nelson & Isa Lacteos cheese, have been issued.

For the cyclospora outbreak, there are eight people sick. This outbreak has not been solved. The FDA has initiated traceback in this investigation.

There are two Salmonella outbreaks linked to moringa leaf powder. The first is linked to Mogo moringa leaf powder capsules, and has sickened at least 18 people. Seven of those patients have been hospitalized. The case count by state is: California (1), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), and Washington (2). Illness onset dates range from February 3, 2026 to April 7, 2026. The patient age range is from 1 to 93 years. A recall has been issued.

The second moringa outbreak was closed, but was reopened when 22 more cases were discovered. A recall was issued for TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa capsules and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood ultra potent moringa capsules. The case count is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Delaware (1), Florida (1), Georgia (3), Oregon (1), Idaho (1), Maine (3), Missouri (3), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), South Dakota (1), Alaska (1), New Jersey (3), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (8), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (4), Iowa (2), Michigan (6), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (3), Vermont (3), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (5), Minnesota (9), Illinois (5), Kentucky (5), Ohio (6), New York (8), and Wisconsin (16).

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to recalled Raw Farm raw cheddar cheese and raw milk has ended, but the investigation continues. A recall was issued. That outbreak sickened at least nine people in three states. The case count by state is: California (7), Florida (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range is from 1 to 28 years, with the median age of 2. Illness onset dates range from September 1, 2025 to February 20, 2026. Of the eight patients who gave information to public health officials, three were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 37.5%. One person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

Finally, the Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to cantaloupe has ended, but the investigation is ongoing. At least 70 people were sickened in that outbreak. No outbreak advisory was issued, and no brand or farm was named.