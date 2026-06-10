FDA Weighs In On Deadly Clover Hill Ricotta Listeria Outbreak

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The FDA is weighing in on the deadly Clover Hill ricotta Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has now sickened at least nine people in three states. That outbreak has grown by one more patient, who lives in New York. Two brands of soft ricotta, or requesón, cheese have been recalled.

The case count by state is: Maryland (3), New York (3), and Virginia (3). The dates that patient isolates were collected range from March 6, 2023 to May 10, 2026. The newly added patient lives in New York. Eight of the nine patients have been hospitalized. One person, who lived in Maryland, has died. The patient age range is from 16 to 81 years old.

Eight people were interviewed by officials about what they ate in the days and weeks before they got sick. Of those eight people, six ate cheese. Two people reported eating requesón cheese made by Clover Hill Dairy. And other patients reported exposures to different kinds of cheeses.

In addition to the Clover Hill Dairy requesón cheese recall, Nelson & Isa Lacteos of Bay Shore, New York recalled one pound packages of requesón cheese that were sold in plastic clamshell containers. The cheese was available for purchase in the state of New York from May 15, 2026 to May 28, 2026. This cheese was likely repacked at the retail stores, so if you purchased this type of cheese, ask your grocer if it was recalled.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found Listeria bacteria in a sample that was collected from an unopened 18 pound plastic container of the Clover Hill Dairy cheese with a sell by date of June 14, 2026 and the batch number 2AA051526.

The investigation is ongoing. More products may be recalled, so consumers should keep checking back for updates.