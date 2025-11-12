All ByHeart Infant Formula Is Recalled in Infant Botulism Outbreak

by

All ByHeart Infant Formula is recalled in relation to the infant botulism outbreak that has now sickened at least 15 babies nationwide. The original recall of two lots of the formula was expanded when the FDA learned that some sick infants had been fed other lots of that product.

The California Department of Public Health conducted tests on an opened can of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant formula that was fed to and infant who contracted a botulism infection, and preliminary tests suggest the product contained Clostridium botulinum bacteria. The company maintains that no unopened can of their product has tested positive.

The FDA is waiting for confirmed results of its testing, but in the meantime ByHeart is recalling all product from the market, and is testing every batch of formula with an independent third party laboratory.

Infants contract a botulism infection when food they eat contains the spores of the bacteria. The spores start producing the toxin in the baby’s large intestine, where they travel through the body and cause illness.

If you bought ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula cans and ByHeart Anywhere Pack, immediately stop feeding it to your child. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping it or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you fed your infant any ByHeart infant formula product, monitor their health for the symptoms of infant botulism. If your baby does start to exhibit these symptoms, take them to the emergency room or your doctor immediately.