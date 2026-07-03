ALDI Fusia Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap Recalled For Undeclared Tuna

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ALDI Fusia Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap is being recalled because it may contain tuna, or fin fish, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to tuna could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gellert Global Group of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The recalled product was sold in select ALDI retail stores in these states: Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and West Virginia, and in Washington D.C.

The recalled item is ALDI Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap that is packaged in an 8.1 ounce sealed, microwave-safe plastic wrapper. The best if used by date that is stamped on the product label is October 8, 2027.

The recall was triggered when a consumer found that the product that was made with fish was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem has been corrected.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to tuna or fin fish, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double wrapping or bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.