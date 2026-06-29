New Cyclospora Outbreak Sickens 145 in 17 States

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A new cyclospora outbreak has sickened at least 145 people in 17 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These patients all got sick by eating food in the United States and they did not report any travel outside the country during the 14 days before the illness started.

The states reporting 1 to 10 sick people are Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. There are 11 to 30 people sick in Illinois, and 31 to 80 patients in New York. Twenty people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

These numbers include case data that was reported directly to the cyclospora surveillance program at the CDC. Case counts may not match exactly with what is listed in the Nationally Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System tables. New York State includes case reports from New York City. In Pennsylvania, cases are reported voluntarily. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

The patient age range is from five to 86 years, with a median age of 42. The illness onset date range is May 1, 2026 through June 6, 2026. Of 145 people who gave information to public health officials, 20 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 14%.

Local, state, and federal public health authorities are investigating several clusters of cyclosporiasis cases in more than one state. No specific source has been found yet. The case counts of this illness rise during the spring and summer months. The typical season runs from May 1 through August 31.

The true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis is likely higher than this number. That is because some people do not see their doctors when they get sick, so they aren’t tested or treated for this parasite.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of cyclospora food poisoning, especially if you have not traveled outside of the United States, see your doctor. You may be part of this new cyclospora outbreak. Cyclosporiasis is a nationally notifiable disease and is reportable in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and New York City.