Clover Hill Cheese Listeria Outbreak Case Count Increases To 12

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The Clover Hill cheese Listeria outbreak case count has increased to 12 in four states, with three more patients identified since the last update was released on June 18, 2026, according to the CDC. Another state was added: Illinois. And all of Clover Hill’s cheeses have been recalled.

The case count by state is: Illinois (1), Maryland (3), New York (5), and Virginia (3). Sick person’s samples were collated on dates that range from March 6, 2023 to June 2, 2026. The patient age range is from 16 to 81 years. Of 12 people who gave information to public health officials, 10 have been hospitalized. One person died; they lived in Maryland.

On June 16, 2026, the FDA announced that the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found in six samples of the company’s requesón cheese. One environmental sample taken from the company’s facility also tested positive.

Of 10 people who were interviewed, nine said they ate cheese. Two people reported eating requesón cheese made by Clover Hill Dairy. Other people reported eating different types of cheeses. The investigation is ongoing to see if other products are linked to this outbreak.

The cheeses that have been recalled include Cuajada, Ricotta, Cheddar, Colby, Monterey Jack, Cheddar Curds, Marble Jack, Horseradish Cheese, Jalapeño Cheddar, and Pepper Jack, among others. You can see the package sizes of these products at the FDA web site.

Please check to see if you have any of these cheeses. If you did buy them, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you did eat them, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Clover Hill cheese Listeria outbreak.