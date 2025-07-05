Alma Pak Frozen Organic Blueberries Recalled For Listeria

by

Alma Pak Frozen Organic Blueberries are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is no mention of whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product since it was posted on the FDA Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Alma Pak International of Alma, Georgia.

The recall notice states that the product was shipped to one customer in North Carolina and did not reach retail stores. The recall initiation date was June 9, 2025 but the center classification date was July 1, 2025.

The recalled product is Alma Pak Frozen Organic Blueberries that are packaged in 30 pound bulk packages. The lot numberers for this product are 13325 G1060 and 13325 G 1096.

During routine eating, the firm received positive test results of Listeria monocytogenes in the finished product. There are 12,000 pounds of blueberries included in this recall.