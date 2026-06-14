Nara Organics Infant Formula Botulism Outbreak Sickens 3 Babies

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A Nara Organics infant formula botulism outbreak has sickened at least three babies, according to the CDC. The powdered formula has been recalled.

The case count by state is: California (1), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (1). Illness onset dates range from April through May 2026. All three infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection that was developed by the California Department of Health. The infants ranged in age from 86 days to 153 days when they got sick.

State and local public health officials interviewed the caregivers about the foods the babies were fed in the month before they got sick. All reported feeding them Nara Organics infant formula.

Federal and state public health officials are collecting and testing opened cans of infant formula and unopened product samples. Testing is underway. It will take a couple of weeks to get results.

Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness. The symptoms in babies are different from adult botulism cases. The illness can start with constipation, but parents usually first notice it as difficulty feeding, or trouble sucking or swallowing, a weak or altered cry, and loss of muscle tone.

Nara Organics is a powdered formula that is sold at Target stores and online at Target.com and Nara. The FDA is not expecting shortages of infant formula because of this outbreak, because Nara makes up less than 1% of the infant formula that is available for sale in the U.S.

Do not feed your baby the recalled formula. If you have done this, however, learn the symptoms of infant botulism, and if your child does get sick, get them to their pediatrician or the emergency room as soon as possible.