Ankimo Monkfish Liver Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Ankimo Monkfish Liver is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in conreciotn with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is JJWV Marketing Corporation of Santa Fe Springs, California.

This product was sold in California through retailers at Little Tokyo Market Place and in H Mart stores. The recalled product is Ankimo Monkfish Liver that is packaged in a 7 ounce (200 gram) vacuum packed white package with a red label and white “ANKIMO” lettering. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 894042-002562 with an expiration date of October 21, 2025 or October 22, 2025, and expiring October 17, 2027. (These numbers are directly from the recall notice.) This item is sold in the frozen foods aisle of the market.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.