Sushi Train Restaurant Allegedly Site of Food Poisoning Outbreak

Sushi Train restaurant in Nashville is allegedly the site of a food poisoning outbreak, according to news reports. The Metro Public Health Department is investigating.

Around 12 customers reported “rapid-onset” food poisoning after eating at the restaurant, which is located at 94 White Bridge Road in Nashville. The patients reported severe food poisoning symptoms.

Illness onset dates appear to be late March through late April 2025, according to reports on I Was Poisoned. The Tennessean obtained a report on these illnesses from the health department.

The types of symptoms were not mentioned, so it’s difficult to speculate about which pathogen may have caused these illnesses. Rapid onset does suggest norovirus, Staphylococcus aureus, or Bacillus cereus.

That restaurant has had issues with inspections. On April 14, 2025, the restaurant received a grade of 71 in a routine inspection.

Issues included sushi that was recorded at temperatures that were much higher than are safe. For instance, sushi on the conveyor belt in the dining area was recorded at 60°F, while imitation crabmeat was stored at 50°F. The highest safe temperature for perishable foods is 40°F. Above that temperature bacteria can grow rapidly, even doubling in number every 20 minutes.

Other issues included raw eggs stored above a case of tomatoes, raw eggs stored above cooked eel, a dishwasher with a low temperature, ingredient bins in back storage area that were not covered, and a back flow device leaking “profusely” at the mop sink.

If you ate at Sushi Train during the time period discussed and you have had symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this alleged outbreak.