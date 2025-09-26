AquaStar Recalls Raw Peeled Shrimp Skewers For Cesium-137

by

AquaStar is recalling Raw Peeled Shrimp Skewers for possible cesium-137 contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is AquaStar of Seattle, Washington.

The recalled product is AquaStar Raw Peeled Shrimp Skewers that were sold in Food Lion stores in these states: Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, between July 7, 2025, and Sept. 20, 2025.

The recalled shrimp is packaged in a printed bag with a black top and blue bottom, along with a printed image of the skewers inside. It is labeled with the following UPC, lot codes and “Best If Used By” dates, which are stamped on the back of the bag:

UPC number 731149390010, lot code 10662 5127 10, Best If Used By: 11 07 2027

UPC number 731149390010, lot code 10662 5128 11, Best If Used By: 11 08 2027

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping it or double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The primary health concern about this product is an elevated risk of cancer resulting from longer term, repeated low dose exposure (through consumption of contaminated food or water) over time. This exposure can cause damage to DNA within the body.