Arnie’s Nut Mixes Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Arnie’s Nut Mixes are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. There was no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Johnvince foods.

The recalled products were sold to hotels, restaurants, and warehouses in the province of Ontario, as well as at the retail level. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Arnie’s All Natural Raw Mixed Nuts that are packaged in 11.34 kilogram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 1 006477 709859 9, and the codes are 9859 and lot number 58011.

Also recalled is Arnie’s Sweet & Savory Sensational Mix that is packaged in 10 kilogram containers. The UPC number for this product is 1 006477 709870 4, and the codes are 9870 and lot number 58211.

If you purchased either of these products with those UPC numbers and codes, do not sell or serve them and do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them or contact your distributor to return them.

If you ate either of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.