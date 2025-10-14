Auon Pistachio Heart Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Auon Pistachio Heart is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Alimentation du Canada.

This product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The recalled product is Aoun Pistachio Heart that is packaged in 100 gram clear plastic bags. You can see the pistachios inside, and there are caramel colored banners across the bag and Arabic letters. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 5 283000 915979. The best before date for this item is October 20, 2025. And the lot number on the label is 302033.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

Please check your pantry to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the pistachios away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these pistachios, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.