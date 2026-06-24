LA Raw Milk Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium Outbreak Sickens 11

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A raw milk Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium outbreak in Louisiana has sickened at least 11 people, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The outbreak notice did not state the name of the dairies that supplied the milk, or any brand names. This outbreak has prompted the Department to encourage residents to learn about the health risks associated with consuming raw milk.

Illnesses started on April 23, 2026. Patients have been testing positive for Campylobacter and/or Cryptosporidium pathogens. The investigation is ongoing and more illnesses may be identified.

Two of the patients were hospitalized because they were so sick. Patients reported consuming raw milk from three different milking operations in Louisiana. None were named.

Louisiana law states that raw milk may only be sold or distributed for animal or pet consumption. Because of this law, the health department does not regulate the production of raw milk or raw milk products.

Groups that are more like to suffer serious health complications from these infections include young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses or who are immune compromised.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection include diarrhea that is often bloody, fever, and abdominal cramps. Symptoms start two to five days after exposure to the pathogen and usually last about a week. Guillain-Barré syndrome, a serious complication of this type of infection, can cause permanent or temporary paralysis.

Symptoms of a Cryptosporidium infection include watery diarrhea. stomach cramps or pain, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever, and weight loss. These symptoms typically appear two to 10 days after exposure to the parasite. People are usually sick for a week or two, but in some patients, the symptoms can recur and they can be sick for a month.

If you consumed raw milk in Louisiana and have been sick with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be a part of this raw milk Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium outbreak.