Brazo Bakery Products Recalled for Undeclared Food Dyes

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Brazo Bakery Products are being recalled because they may contain the undeclared food dyes Yellow #5, Yellow #6, and/or Red #40. Some people are sensitive to those dyes. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Galaxy RG Corporation of Miami, Florida.

These products were sold in the states of Florida and Texas. You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the package sizes, UPC numbers, and expiration date/lot number pairs.

The recalled items include Brazo Gitano Caramel Sweet Roll, Napolitano Neapolitan The Original, Bollitos de Guava Guava Rolls The Original, Bollitos de Dulce Leche Caramel Rolls The Original, Capuchino Syrup Cone Cake, Cake de Coco Coconut Cake, and Cake de Mango Mango Cake, among others. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

If you bought any of these products and are sensitive to the food dyes listed, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double wrapping or bagging the bakery products so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.