GOPO Pull String Teething Toys Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

GOPO Pull String Teething Toys are being recalled because it poses a serious choking hazard. The toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings on the product are smaller in width and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of a child’s throat and become lodged, which can cause respiratory distress. The firm is aware of three reports of the toy’s strings reaching the back of a child’s throat, causing respiratory distress or choking. The importer is GOPO Toys LLC of San Bernardino, California. This toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is GOPO Pull String Teething Toys. They were sold at Amazon from August 2023 through March 2026 for between $11.00 and $15.00. The toy is an off white disc with a grey ball in the center, and six multi-colored, silicone tentacle-looking pull strings that run through the ball. The disc has seven soft plush buttons. The brand name and “Pull String Toy” are printed on the front of the product packaging. The batch numbers, which are stamped on the back of the package, are 250905, 250530, 250120, 240315, 231005, and 230610.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. If you want a refund, you will need to destroy the toy by cutting all silicone strings and writing the word “DESTROYED” on the main body of the toy. Take a picture of the destroyed toy, send it to GOPO Toys, then dispose of the product.