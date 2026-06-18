New Cyclospora Outbreak on FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table

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There is a new cyclospora outbreak on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table. There are nine outbreaks on the table; six of those outbreak have been solved. Three of the outbreaks have ended, but the investigations into all of them are ongoing.

For the new cyclospora outbreak, there are two people who are sick. The source has not been identified. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the infant botulism outbreak linked to Nara Organic Infant Formula, three infants are sick. They live in California, Pennsylvania, and Washington state. All three infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection that was developed by the California Department of Health. The infants ranged in age from 86 days to 153 days when they got sick.

For the Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak in an unidentified food, the case count has risen from 62 to 68. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to requesón/soft ricotta cheeses, there are nine people sick. Eight of those patients have been hospitalized, and one person, who lived in Maryland, died. The case count by state is: Maryland (3), New York (3), and Virginia (3). Dates that patient samples were collected range from March 6, 2023 to May 10, 2026. The patients range in age from 16 to 81 years old. Two recalls, one for all of Clover Hill Dairy’s cheeses, and one for Nelson & Isa Lacteos cheese, have been issued.

For the second cyclospora outbreak, there are eight people sick. This outbreak has not been solved. The FDA has only initiated traceback in this investigation.

There are two Salmonella outbreaks linked to moringa leaf powder. The first is linked to Mogo moringa leaf powder capsules, and has sickened at least 18 people. Seven of those patients have been hospitalized. The case count by state is: California (1), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), and Washington (2). The patient age range is from 1 to 93 years. A recall has been issued.

The second moringa outbreak has been closed, but was reopened when 22 more cases were discovered. A recall was issued for TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa capsules and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood ultra potent moringa capsules. The case count is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Delaware (1), Florida (1), Georgia (3), Oregon (1), Idaho (1), Maine (3), Missouri (3), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), South Dakota (1), Alaska (1), New Jersey (3), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (8), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (4), Iowa (2), Michigan (6), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (3), Vermont (3), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (5), Minnesota (9), Illinois (5), Kentucky (5), Ohio (6), New York (8), and Wisconsin (16).

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to recalled Raw Farm raw cheddar cheese and raw milk has ended, but the investigation continues. A recall was issued. That outbreak sickened at least nine people in three states. The case count by state is: California (7), Florida (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range is from 1 to 28 years, with the median age of 2. Of the eight patients who gave information to officials, three were hospitalized. One person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

Finally, the Salmonella Newport outbreak that was linked to cantaloupe has ended, but the investigation is ongoing. At least 70 people were sickened in that outbreak. No outbreak advisory was issued, and no brand or farm was named.