Clover Hill Dairy Cheese Matches Listeria Outbreak Strain

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Clover Hill Dairy cheese samples match the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA. There are nine people sick in this outbreak; eight have been hospitalized and one person has died.

The case count by state is: Maryland (3), New York (3), and Virginia (3). Specimen collection dates range from March 6, 2023 to May 10, 2026. Eight of the nine patients have been hospitalized, and one person, who lived in Maryland, has died. The patient age range is from 16 to 81 years old.

Clover Hill Dairy has agreed to expand its recall to include all cheese products that were made at their facility. That includes soft cheese such as requesón and ricotta, and harder cheeses, such as cheddar and Colby. In addition to the Clover Hill recall, Nelson & Isa Lacteos recalled one pound packages of requesón cheese.

The FDA and state partners collected and analyzed samples of this cheese to see if it was contaminated. Six product samples of requesón these have tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes and whole genome sequencing determined that they matched the outbreak strain. In addition, one environmental sample collected by Maryland public health officials, tested positive and also matched the outbreak strain.

These cheeses were sold in the states of Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Please check to see if you bought any Clover Hill Dairy cheese. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging the cheese so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.