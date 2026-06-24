Lunds & Byerly’s Curry Powder Sweet Recalled For Sesame

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Lunds & Byerly’s Curry Powder Sweet is being recalled because it may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is J and J Bunting of Rogers, Minnesota.

This product was sold in the state of Wisconsin at the retail level. The recalled product is Lunds & Byerly’s Curry Powder Sweet that is packaged into bottles. The size of the bottles was not named in the notice. The lot code for this product is 0082026U00232, with the best by date of 01/26/2029. The issue is that Sesame Seeds White were labeled as Curry Powder Sweet. No picture of the recalled product was included in the notice.

If you bought this product and cannot consume sesame, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the product so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.