Belevini Dried Whole Smelts Recalled For Clostridium Botulinum

Belevini Dried Whole Smelts are being recalled for possible Clostridium botulinum contamination. The fish is longer than five inches and is uneviscerated. That pathogen can be in the viscera of fish. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mamtakim of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The recalled product ws sold to walk in customers only at the company’s retail store located at Cherry Hill Emmons 1901 Emmons Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The recalled product is Belevini Dried Whole Smelts Salted (Korushka) that is packaged in a 5.29 ounce (150 gram) transparent vacuum-sealed pouch with a blue label that has a picture of the fish. The brand is Belevini. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0754684898995, and the product has the expiration date of 04/08/2026.

The recall was triggered when an FDA inspection found that the fish had not been properly eviscerated. The bacteria produces spores, which can grow under anaerobic conditions, such as a vacuum-sealed pouch, and a non-acidic pH and produce the botulism toxin.

If you purchased this fish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this fish, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor or go to the emergency room immediately.