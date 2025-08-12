Belgian Chocolate Moments Smurf’s Popping Chocolates Recalled

by

Belgian Chocolate Moments Smurf’s Popping Milk Chocolates with Cookies is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Neuhaus Chocolates NV of Vlezenbeek, Belgium.

The Belgian Chocolate Moments Smurf’s Popping Milk Chocolates with Cookies were sold at the retail level between 21/07/2025 and 04/08/2025 by Neuhaus stores in New York, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. and through the Neuhaus online store.

The following batch number and best before date pairs are included in this recall: Batch number 80108690 and 13/01/2025, and batch number 80108763 and best before date 13/01/2026.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the product containing wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat wheat for any reason, do not consume it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.