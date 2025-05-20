Bengal King Vegetable Singara Recalled For Peanuts

by

Bengal King Vegetable Singara is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label as required by law. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is South Asian Food Inc. of Maspeth, New York.

This recalled product was sold nationwide through retail stores and was also sold through mail order. The product is Bengal King Family Pack Vegetable Singara. The product is in a 1875 gram package that is white with black, green, and blue lettering on the front. A picture of the product is on the side of the package.

The UPC number 1824448372340 and the expiration date 06/10/2026 are both printed on the back of the package.

The recall was triggered when the company found that a peanut-containing ingredient was used to make the product and it wasn’t declared on the label. Unintentional human error was the cause of the mistake.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the product so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.