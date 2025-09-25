Beretta Chicken Pot Pie Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Egg

by

Beretta Chicken Pot Pie is being recalled in Canada because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported allergen reaction related to the consumption of this pot pie. The recalling firm is Beretta Farms.

The recalled item was sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. It is Beretta Chicken Pot Pie that is packaged in 908 gram boxes with a picture of the product on the front of the box. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 33307 00400 2. All packages where egg is not declared on the label are included in this recall. The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. You can see more pictures of the recalled product package at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

If you purchased this product, and cannot consume egg for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the pot pie so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.