Biostime Kids Calm & Sleep Support Gummies Recalled

Biostime Kids Calm & Sleep Support Fruity Bites Probiotics and Prebiotics Fiber Sachets (gummies) are being recalled because they may have foreign material contamination in the form of tiny non-magnetic metal balls measuring less than 2 millimeters inside the gummies. This dietary supplement is intended for children. This poses a tooth injury and potential GI tract injury hazard.

Because this recall notice3 was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Health and Happiness (H&H) LLC of Orlando, Florida.

The recalled product was distributed in the states of Illinois, Tennessee, and California. The recalled product is Biostime Kids Calm & Sleep Support Fruity Bites Probiotics and Prebiotics Fiber Sachets (gummies) that are packaged in a flexible sachet packaging. This is a sample size package, with 4 gummies in each container. The expiration date that is stamped on the label is JUL/2025. And the lot number is 2413352PSF.

About 125,000 free samples were distributed. If you have this item, do not feed it to your child. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can.