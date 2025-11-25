Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The cheese was used to make EverRoast Chicken Caesar products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Supreme Solutions LLC doing business as Supreme Deli.

Supreme Deli purchased the cheese from Boar’s Head Brand. The recalled cheese include Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese in 6 ounce packages, with item code 858, case UPC number 042421-05858, and sell by dates 11/21/25 – 3/12/26. Also recalled is FS Grated Romano Cheese with item code 15119, case UPC number 042421-15119, and sell by dates 11/21/25 – 3/12/26. Those items are recalled by Ambriola Company.

In addition, Boar’s Head has made the decision to withdraw all products Ambriola Company produces for Boar’s Head, including Pre-cut Pecorino Romano with item code 15160, case UPC number 042421-15160, and sell by dates 11/25/25 – 5/11/26. Recalled items were sold in Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana.

The Chicken Caesar products made with the cheese are packaged in clear plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of deli salads and wraps. They include EverRoast Chicken Caesar Salad with UPC number 850042244142 and best by dates 11/9/2025 – 11/22/2025, and EverRoast Chicken Caesar Wrap with UPC number 85004224455 and best by dates 11/9/2025 – 11/22/2025.

The recall was triggered when Ambriola Company initiated their recall when the FDA told them that the Pecorino Romano cheese may be contaminated. [The recall notice has some typos in it and this paragraph is not clear.]

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.