Bourgeois Smokehouse Andouille Sausage Recalled For Listeria

Bourgeois Smokehouse Andouille Sausage is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Bourgeois Smokehouse.

About 100 pounds of this ready to eat smoked andouille sausage is included in this recall. The sausage was produced on May 12, 2025. All of this product was weighed, wrapped, and labeled in-store at the time of purchase. The sausage was shipped to Rouses Market retail stores in the states of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and was for sale starting on May 13, 2025.

The Bourgeois Smokehouse Andouille sausage does not have an establishment number or the USDA mark of inspection because they were wrapped in-store. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing of the sausage. Please check your refrigerator and freezer carefully to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it, even if you plan to heat it thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the sausage away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate this sausage, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.