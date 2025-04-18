Captain’s Choice Shredded Coconut Recalled For Salmonella

by

Captain’s Choice Shredded Coconut is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. Illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of this product. No further information about a possible outbreak was given in the recall notice. The recalling firm is Henlong Oriental Gifts & Foods Co. Ltd.

This product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The recalled product is Captain’s Choice Shredded Coconut that is packaged in 454 gram plastic bags. A cardboard top holds the bag together. It is pink and blue with Asian characters. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 934791 920105, and the lot number for this item is GT0918003.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens the recalls will be posted at the CFIA’s web site. And the government is making sure that this product is removed from the marketplace.

If you bought this coconut, do not eat it, even in cooking, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw this product away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.