Cargill Kitchen Egg Beaters Recalled For Cleaning Solution

Cargill Kitchen Egg Beaters are being recalled because the product may be contaminated with sodium hypochlorite, which is a cleaning solution. While this sounds alarming, FSIS scientists have concluded that the use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible. Still, the product is being recalled and should not be consumed. No confirmed illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Cargill Kitchen Solutions of Lake Odessa, Michigan.

These liquid egg products were produced on March 12 and 13, 2025. About 212,268 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The recalled products are:

32 ounce (2 pound) cartons containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” with USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32 ounce (2 pound) cartons containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” with USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32 ounce (2 pound) cartons containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” with USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32 ounce (2 pound) cartons containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” with USE BY AUG 10 2025.

These products have the establishment number G1804 that is ink-jetted on the carton. They were shipped to distributor locations in the states of Ohio and Texas and for foodservice use in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and Iowa. These items may have been distributed nationwide. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you purchased any of these products. If you did, do not eat them or serve them to others. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.