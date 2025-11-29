Choceur Holiday Barks Realled For Undeclared Pecans and Wheat

by

Choceur Holiday Barks in two flavors are being recalled because they may contain pecans and wheat, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Silvestri Sweets of Geneva, Illinois.

The Choceur Holiday Barks are packaged in five ounce bags. The Cookie Butter Holiday Mark may contain undeclared pecans. The stand up pouch bag has lot number 29225 and best by date 05/2026, both printed on the back of the bag.

The Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark may contain undeclared wheat. The stand up pouch bag has lot number 29225 and best by date 08/2026, again both printed on the back of the bag.

These items were distributed nationwide through Aldi grocery stores. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark was packaged in the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark pouch, and the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark was packaged in the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark packages.

If you bought these items and cannot eat the respective allergens, do not eat the holiday bark. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.