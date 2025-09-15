Co-op White Tray Buns Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Milk

by

Co-op White Tray Buns are being recalled in Canada because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported consumer reaction associated with the consumption of this product. The recall was triggered by this complaint. The recalling firm is Red River Co-operative.

These buns were sold in the province of Manitoba at the retail level. The recalled product is Co-op White Tray Buns that are packaged in a plastic bag that holds 12 buns. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 057316 191915. The buns were sold up to and including September 10, 2025.

They were sold at these Red River Co-op Food Store locations in Winnipeg, Manitoba: Grant Park at 1120 Grant Avenue, St. Vital at 850 Dakota Street, and Southdale at 77 Vermillion Road. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

If you purchased this product, and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw the buns away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.