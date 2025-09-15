FDA Says Jiva Organic Ground Cinnamon Contains Lead

by

The FDA says that another cinnamon product, Jiva Organic Ground Cinnamon, contains lead and consumers should not buy or use it. This product is added to the list of cinnamon items that contain lead that the FDA started in July 2024.

The product in question is Jiva Organic Ground Cinnamon that is distributed by Spicy World of USA. It was sold at TAJ Supermarket. The best by or best before date on this item is July 2025. The lead concentration in the cinnamon is 2.29 ppm (parts per million).

The FDA recommends that this firm voluntarily recall this product, and will update the notice with communications from the firms that agree to recall. The FDA is continuing to analyze cinnamon and review sample results from state partners.

Please check to see if you purchased this product. If you did, stop using it and dispose of it. Do not sell or serve the ground cinnamon. Spices such as cinnamon have a long shelf life, so check even if you don’t think you bought it.

If you have concerns about anyone in your family and lead levels, contact your healthcare provider. There is no safe level of lead consumption. This heavy metal is toxic and can affect people of any age or health status. Children and infants who are exposed to lead may have trouble learning, lowered IQ, and behavior changes. Higher levels of lead exposure can cause fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurological changes in anyone.