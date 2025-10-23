Coca-Cola and Sprite Recalled For Possible Metal Contamination

by

Coca-Cola and Sprite are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a tooth injury and GI tract injury hazard as well as a choking hazard.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Cocacola Southwest Beverages of Dallas, Texas.

These products were sold in Texas at the retail level. The recalled products include Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 12 ounce cans, packaged in a 12 pack. The code numbers for this item are 49000042559 / FEB0226MAA. Also recalled is Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 12 ounce cans but packed in a 35 can pack. The code information for that product is 49000058499 / FEB0226MAA.

Coca-Cola in 12 ounce cans in 24 packs is included in this recall. The code numbers are 49000012781 / JUN2926MAA. The same product in 35 packs is also recalled. The code numbers are 49000058468 / JUN2926MAA.

Finally, Sprite in 12 ounce cans is recalled. The code numbers for the 35 can pack are 49000058482 / JUN2926MAA. The code numbers for the 12 pack are 49000028928 / JUN2926MAA and 49000028928 / JUN3026MAB. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased any of these Coca-Cola and Sprite products, do not drink them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.