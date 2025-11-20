Costco Caesar Salad and Sandwich Recalled For Plastic Pieces

by

Costco Caesar salad and sandwich with certain sell by dates are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of plastic pieces in these products. This poses a choking hazard. The brief recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Ventura Foods.

The recalled items include Caesar Salad with item number 19927, and Chicken Sandwich With Caesar Salad with item number 11444. The plastic may be in the salad dressing that was used to make these items. The recalled products have sell by dates that range from 10/27/25 to 11/9/25. No pictures of the salad or the sandwich were provided in the recall notice. And there is no UPC number for these items.

If you purchased either of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping them or double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the Costco store where you bought them for a full refund.