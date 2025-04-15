Cuisine Fraicheur Urbaine Ham Sandwich Recalled For Listeria

by

Cuisine Fraicheur Urbaine Ham Sandwich is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There have been no illnesses reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Cuisine Fraicheur Urbaine.

This item was sold in the province of Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is Cuisine Fraicheur Urbain Black Forest Ham Sandwich that is packaged in a 176 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 639725 401603. And the best before date is 25 AL 16.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this sandwich and after cleaning.

If you ate this Cuisine Fraicheur Urbaine Ham Sandwich with that UPC number and best by date, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.