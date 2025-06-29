Danshi Spicy Shredded Tofu Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Danshi Spicy Shredded Tofu is being recalled because it may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Shang Hao Jia of South El Monte, California.

There are 50 cases of this product that are included in this recall. The product was sold in California and direct delivery to supermarket. The recalled item is Danshi Spicy Shredded Tofu that is packaged in a plastic container that weighs 200 grams. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6942849709499. The lot code for this product is 20240825. And the best by date is 05/24/2025. No picture of the recalled item was provided in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered during an FDA inspection of the foreign manufacturer. They found that the product that contained sesame was not labeled correctly.

If you purchased this item and you are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a s secure trash can, or you can take its back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.