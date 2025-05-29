Dinty Moore Beef Stew Recalled For Wood Pieces

by

Dinty Moore Beef Stew is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically wood pieces. This poses a choking and GI tract injury hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hormel Foods Corporation of Tucker, Georgia.

The canned beef stew was produced on February 4, 2025. The recalled product is 20 ounce metal cans containing Dinty Moore Beef Stew. The best by date that is stamped on the label is BEST BY FEB 2028. The lot code printed on the can is T02045. The lot code may have another number at the end.

This item has the establishment number EST. 199G stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The stew was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the company receive three consumer complaints reporting that there were pieces of wood in the stew.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying its customers about the recall. They are also making sure that this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.