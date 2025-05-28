Schnucks Mango Salsa Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Schnucks Mango Salsa is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because it was made with recalled Bedner cucumbers. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this specific product. The recalling firm is United Fresh & Produce Company of St. Louis, Missouri.

The recalled products is Schnucks Mangto Salsa that is packaged in a 12 ounce container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 84693002107. And the best by date for this product is May 24, 2025. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

Please check your refrigerator to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. If you froze it for later consumption, discard it as well. You can throw the salsa away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonela food poisoning for the next week. Most people get sick within 6 to 72 hours, but symptoms can be delayed in some people. If you do get sick, see your doctor.