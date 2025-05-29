Supreme Produce Cucumber Products Recalled For Salmonella

by

Supreme Produce cucumber products are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is Supreme Service Solutions doing business as Supreme Produce.

These products were sold at Kroger and Kroger-affiliated stores in these states: Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, and Michigan. The products are packaged in clear plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. They were all available for purchase from May 8 to May 21, 2025.

You can see the long list of recalled products along with the UPC number and pictures of product labels at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Cucumber Bowl with Ranch Dip, Fruit and Veg Tray, Cucumber Carrot Ranch Pack, Vegetable Bowl, Vegetable Ranch Tray No Dip, Chef Salad, Family Cobb Salad, and Southwest Salad, among others.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.